Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
4431 S Benton Ln
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:55 AM

4431 S Benton Ln

4431 South Benton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4431 South Benton Lane, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for rent is this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home that offers everything luxury. Located in the highly desirous Eastmark community, this home faces a large park with a splash pad and greenbelt. Walk inside and immediately notice the open floorpan with high end tile, dining area and great room with stone fireplace and shelving. Entertain by opening up the large sliding door and relax in your large backyard. Kitchen includes white cabinetry with built in Kitchenaid refrigerator and freezer, all stainless steel appliances with quartz countertop and tiled backsplash. Large master bedroom offers a beautiful bathroom with stand alone tub, tiled shower and walk in closet. 3 other spacious bedrooms includes as well as a 3 car garage. Enjoy an RO and soft water system as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4431 S Benton Ln have any available units?
4431 S Benton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4431 S Benton Ln have?
Some of 4431 S Benton Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4431 S Benton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4431 S Benton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4431 S Benton Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4431 S Benton Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 4431 S Benton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4431 S Benton Ln offers parking.
Does 4431 S Benton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4431 S Benton Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4431 S Benton Ln have a pool?
No, 4431 S Benton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4431 S Benton Ln have accessible units?
No, 4431 S Benton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4431 S Benton Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4431 S Benton Ln has units with dishwashers.

