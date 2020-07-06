440 S Val Vista Drive #62

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

2 bedroom townhome in Mesa with large den & yard! - Charming 2 bedroom home + Den. When you walk in you will be greeted with lots of natural light. Beautiful shutters & lots of windows. Fresh paint , updated kitchen and tile floors throughout. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and tile shower. Highly desirable end unit with covered patio, backyard and near community swimming pool. Garage, gated community and a split floorpan!



Rent is $1600/month + tax 2% ($32) = $1632 per month



Refundable security deposit $1600

Refundable cleaning deposit $200

Pet deposit $200



All occupants over 18 will need to complete the application.



Oven & Microwave are in the process of being replaced with stainless!



No Cats Allowed



