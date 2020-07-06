All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 440 S Val Vista Drive #62.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
440 S Val Vista Drive #62
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

440 S Val Vista Drive #62

440 South Val Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

440 South Val Vista Drive, Mesa, AZ 85204
Suntrails

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2 bedroom townhome in Mesa with large den & yard! - Charming 2 bedroom home + Den. When you walk in you will be greeted with lots of natural light. Beautiful shutters & lots of windows. Fresh paint , updated kitchen and tile floors throughout. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and tile shower. Highly desirable end unit with covered patio, backyard and near community swimming pool. Garage, gated community and a split floorpan!

Rent is $1600/month + tax 2% ($32) = $1632 per month

Refundable security deposit $1600
Refundable cleaning deposit $200
Pet deposit $200

All occupants over 18 will need to complete the application.

Oven & Microwave are in the process of being replaced with stainless!

Virtual Tour:

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5700653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 S Val Vista Drive #62 have any available units?
440 S Val Vista Drive #62 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 S Val Vista Drive #62 have?
Some of 440 S Val Vista Drive #62's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 S Val Vista Drive #62 currently offering any rent specials?
440 S Val Vista Drive #62 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 S Val Vista Drive #62 pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 S Val Vista Drive #62 is pet friendly.
Does 440 S Val Vista Drive #62 offer parking?
Yes, 440 S Val Vista Drive #62 offers parking.
Does 440 S Val Vista Drive #62 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 S Val Vista Drive #62 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 S Val Vista Drive #62 have a pool?
Yes, 440 S Val Vista Drive #62 has a pool.
Does 440 S Val Vista Drive #62 have accessible units?
No, 440 S Val Vista Drive #62 does not have accessible units.
Does 440 S Val Vista Drive #62 have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 S Val Vista Drive #62 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Emerald Apartments
1030 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College