440 S Val Vista Drive #62

Amenities
2 bedroom townhome in Mesa with large den & yard! - Charming 2 bedroom home + Den. When you walk in you will be greeted with lots of natural light. Beautiful shutters & lots of windows. Fresh paint , updated kitchen and tile floors throughout. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and tile shower. Highly desirable end unit with covered patio, backyard and near community swimming pool. Garage, gated community and a split floorpan!
Rent is $1600/month + tax 2% ($32) = $1632 per month
Refundable security deposit $1600
Refundable cleaning deposit $200
Pet deposit $200
All occupants over 18 will need to complete the application.
Oven & Microwave are in the process of being replaced with stainless!
Virtual Tour:
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5700653)