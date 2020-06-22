3906 South Emery

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful move in ready home in Mesa! Conveniently located off of Signal Butte & Elliot in the desirable "Mountain Ranch" Community! This Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home includes a formal living room, dining room, family room, eat In kitchen with granite counter tops cherry stained cabinets, a den, half bath and 9' ceilings on 1st floor. Going upstairs is a convenient loft with spacious bedrooms. Decorator touches found through throughout and large back yard has easy access through your RV Gate! All Appliances Included! This one won't last long at this price!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)

$195 One time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $1650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2062.50, Available Now

