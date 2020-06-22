All apartments in Mesa
3906 South Emery
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3906 South Emery

3906 South Emery Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3906 South Emery Circle, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful move in ready home in Mesa! Conveniently located off of Signal Butte & Elliot in the desirable "Mountain Ranch" Community! This Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home includes a formal living room, dining room, family room, eat In kitchen with granite counter tops cherry stained cabinets, a den, half bath and 9' ceilings on 1st floor. Going upstairs is a convenient loft with spacious bedrooms. Decorator touches found through throughout and large back yard has easy access through your RV Gate! All Appliances Included! This one won't last long at this price!

Call Matthew Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email MSmith@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2062.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 South Emery have any available units?
3906 South Emery doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 3906 South Emery currently offering any rent specials?
3906 South Emery isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 South Emery pet-friendly?
Yes, 3906 South Emery is pet friendly.
Does 3906 South Emery offer parking?
No, 3906 South Emery does not offer parking.
Does 3906 South Emery have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 South Emery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 South Emery have a pool?
No, 3906 South Emery does not have a pool.
Does 3906 South Emery have accessible units?
No, 3906 South Emery does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 South Emery have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 South Emery does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3906 South Emery have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3906 South Emery has units with air conditioning.
