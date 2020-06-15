All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:17 PM

3634 N Morning Dove --

3634 North Morning Dove · (480) 789-1942
Location

3634 North Morning Dove, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1571 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Relaxing Beautiful 3 Bdrm Home with Private POOL / hot tub, furnished patio & green space in Las Sendas - Mstr planned community: top 10 AZ golf, hiking, biking, heated pool, tennis, spa/fitness center & fine dining. Vaulted ceilings & travertine flooring connect Great room, dining nook & Granite Kitchen with island . Great room: Cozy leather sofas, 65'' HD TV, Bose radio, wireless printer, expandable console table, A sliding door opens to sparkling Pool, spa, gas BBQ and patio furniture for your enjoyment. Mstr suite: carpeted, deluxe king bed, wide screen TV, sliding door to the pool deck, Mstr Bath: Double granite Sinks, Custom walk in shower, walk in closet. Split Bedroom wing carpeted: Guest Bath Walk in Custom shower, Second bdrm: flexible set up as 2 XL twins or preset as King Third bdrm: Cal King.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 N Morning Dove -- have any available units?
3634 N Morning Dove -- has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3634 N Morning Dove -- have?
Some of 3634 N Morning Dove --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 N Morning Dove -- currently offering any rent specials?
3634 N Morning Dove -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 N Morning Dove -- pet-friendly?
No, 3634 N Morning Dove -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3634 N Morning Dove -- offer parking?
Yes, 3634 N Morning Dove -- does offer parking.
Does 3634 N Morning Dove -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 N Morning Dove -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 N Morning Dove -- have a pool?
Yes, 3634 N Morning Dove -- has a pool.
Does 3634 N Morning Dove -- have accessible units?
No, 3634 N Morning Dove -- does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 N Morning Dove -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3634 N Morning Dove -- has units with dishwashers.
