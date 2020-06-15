3634 N Morning Dove

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Relaxing Beautiful 3 Bdrm Home with Private POOL / hot tub, furnished patio & green space in Las Sendas - Mstr planned community: top 10 AZ golf, hiking, biking, heated pool, tennis, spa/fitness center & fine dining. Vaulted ceilings & travertine flooring connect Great room, dining nook & Granite Kitchen with island . Great room: Cozy leather sofas, 65'' HD TV, Bose radio, wireless printer, expandable console table, A sliding door opens to sparkling Pool, spa, gas BBQ and patio furniture for your enjoyment. Mstr suite: carpeted, deluxe king bed, wide screen TV, sliding door to the pool deck, Mstr Bath: Double granite Sinks, Custom walk in shower, walk in closet. Split Bedroom wing carpeted: Guest Bath Walk in Custom shower, Second bdrm: flexible set up as 2 XL twins or preset as King Third bdrm: Cal King.