3618 N DESERT OASIS

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Honey Stop the car!! Enjoy your slice of PARADISE in this Beautiful Las Sendas Golf Community.This Stunning freshly painted, upgraded kitchen complete with granite counter tops and ample cabinetry. Enjoy the breathtaking resort style backyard complete with sparkling POOL that overlooks the golf course with the mountains for your back drop.The Master Suite offers privacy and space,sharing the same incredible views as the living area and separate exit from the Master to escape to your private getaway. Brand new wood tile flooring , with granite and tuscan cabinetry throughout this home is Beautiful .Enjoy the amenities within the premier gated community of Las Sendas... Hurry this one wont last!