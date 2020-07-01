3510 East Hampton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous mesa 2/2 townhouse with vaulted ceilings, tile floors, like new carpeting, fresh paint, expansive kitchen to living room transition, split master with enclosed bathroom, huge walk in closet, private patio backyard, garage parking, community pool, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.