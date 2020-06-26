All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 11 2019 at 12:06 AM

35 North Horne

35 N Horne · No Longer Available
Location

35 N Horne, Mesa, AZ 85203
Fraser Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom 1 bath apartment in Mesa! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer will be provided. Water, sewer, and trash included. Amazing Mesa location. Close to everything.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 North Horne have any available units?
35 North Horne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 North Horne have?
Some of 35 North Horne's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 North Horne currently offering any rent specials?
35 North Horne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 North Horne pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 North Horne is pet friendly.
Does 35 North Horne offer parking?
No, 35 North Horne does not offer parking.
Does 35 North Horne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 North Horne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 North Horne have a pool?
No, 35 North Horne does not have a pool.
Does 35 North Horne have accessible units?
No, 35 North Horne does not have accessible units.
Does 35 North Horne have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 North Horne does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

