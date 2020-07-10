All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3410 North Sea Pines.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3410 North Sea Pines
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3410 North Sea Pines

3410 North Sea Pines · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3410 North Sea Pines, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Check out this 4 bed 3 bath 2 story home in Mesa! Open floor plan. New paint throughout the house. New carpet in all the right places. Kitchen has lots of cabinet storage and counter space as well as an island. Tile floors in kitchen and throughout the house. Formal living room and a dining room. Large backyard with covered patio.

Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1600
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $400
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $250 Per owners approval
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 1.75%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 North Sea Pines have any available units?
3410 North Sea Pines doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 3410 North Sea Pines currently offering any rent specials?
3410 North Sea Pines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 North Sea Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, 3410 North Sea Pines is pet friendly.
Does 3410 North Sea Pines offer parking?
No, 3410 North Sea Pines does not offer parking.
Does 3410 North Sea Pines have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 North Sea Pines does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 North Sea Pines have a pool?
No, 3410 North Sea Pines does not have a pool.
Does 3410 North Sea Pines have accessible units?
No, 3410 North Sea Pines does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 North Sea Pines have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 North Sea Pines does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3410 North Sea Pines have units with air conditioning?
No, 3410 North Sea Pines does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College