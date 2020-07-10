3410 North Sea Pines

Amenities

Check out this 4 bed 3 bath 2 story home in Mesa! Open floor plan. New paint throughout the house. New carpet in all the right places. Kitchen has lots of cabinet storage and counter space as well as an island. Tile floors in kitchen and throughout the house. Formal living room and a dining room. Large backyard with covered patio.



Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1600

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $400

Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $250 Per owners approval

Admin Fee: $199

Rental Tax: 1.75%

Monthly Admin Fee: 3%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

