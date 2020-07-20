3339 North Silverado

Amenities
Really nice 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home with a 2 car garage in Mesa. home in Mesa! Features include an eat-in kitchen. Spacious living room. Master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Two-tone paint. Covered patio. Low maintenance landscaping. Gated community with pool, clubhouse and a fitness center
Contact our leasing department today for more information.
The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com
Fee Structure:
-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)
-$50 application fee per adult (18+)
-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply
-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum
-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.