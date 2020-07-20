All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 5 2019 at 11:50 PM

3339 North Silverado

3339 North Silverado · No Longer Available
Location

3339 North Silverado, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Really nice 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home with a 2 car garage in Mesa. home in Mesa! Features include an eat-in kitchen. Spacious living room. Master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Two-tone paint. Covered patio. Low maintenance landscaping. Gated community with pool, clubhouse and a fitness center
Contact our leasing department today for more information.

The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:
-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)
-$50 application fee per adult (18+)
-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply
-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum
-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3339 North Silverado have any available units?
3339 North Silverado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3339 North Silverado have?
Some of 3339 North Silverado's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3339 North Silverado currently offering any rent specials?
3339 North Silverado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3339 North Silverado pet-friendly?
Yes, 3339 North Silverado is pet friendly.
Does 3339 North Silverado offer parking?
Yes, 3339 North Silverado offers parking.
Does 3339 North Silverado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3339 North Silverado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3339 North Silverado have a pool?
Yes, 3339 North Silverado has a pool.
Does 3339 North Silverado have accessible units?
No, 3339 North Silverado does not have accessible units.
Does 3339 North Silverado have units with dishwashers?
No, 3339 North Silverado does not have units with dishwashers.
