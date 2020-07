Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3225 E Jaeger Circle

Mesa, AZ 85213



Wow! This huge, 6 bedroom home as all kinds of great features! The master suite has a bonus room adjacent to it as well as a fireplace! Master bath has a jetted tub and cavernous walk in closet. There is a large yard, citrus trees and a pool! Landscaping and pool service is included in the monthly rent. There is a large basement that has 2 bedrooms and a spacious entertaining area. Too much to list. Must have a realtor to view.