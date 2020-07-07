3129 North 64th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

**Click on the link below for a fully interactive 3D tour of the home**



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fqwuqTzV4Ax



Stunning move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in East Mesa. Very Spacious!! Home situated in a location featuring easy access to Loop 202, nature/recreational facilities and a broad array of services. Grocery stores, restaurants, and an LA Fitness all within walking distance. Located in a beautiful community! This property is ideally situated to be close to several area golf courses, tennis, shopping, dining, hiking, boating and more.

This home features newer plush carpet and paint. The kitchen has recently been updated with upgraded appliances. Master suite is roomy and has a nice walk-in closet. The home has a two car garage, laundry room and so much more! Call Today!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,343.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

