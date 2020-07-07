All apartments in Mesa
3129 North 64th Street
3129 North 64th Street

3129 North 64th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3129 North 64th Street, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
**Click on the link below for a fully interactive 3D tour of the home**

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fqwuqTzV4Ax

Stunning move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in East Mesa. Very Spacious!! Home situated in a location featuring easy access to Loop 202, nature/recreational facilities and a broad array of services. Grocery stores, restaurants, and an LA Fitness all within walking distance. Located in a beautiful community! This property is ideally situated to be close to several area golf courses, tennis, shopping, dining, hiking, boating and more.
This home features newer plush carpet and paint. The kitchen has recently been updated with upgraded appliances. Master suite is roomy and has a nice walk-in closet. The home has a two car garage, laundry room and so much more! Call Today!

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To apply or view all available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,343.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 North 64th Street have any available units?
3129 North 64th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 North 64th Street have?
Some of 3129 North 64th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 North 64th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3129 North 64th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 North 64th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3129 North 64th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3129 North 64th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3129 North 64th Street offers parking.
Does 3129 North 64th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3129 North 64th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 North 64th Street have a pool?
No, 3129 North 64th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3129 North 64th Street have accessible units?
No, 3129 North 64th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 North 64th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3129 North 64th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

