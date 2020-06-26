All apartments in Mesa
3030 S ALMA SCHOOL Road
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:51 AM

3030 S ALMA SCHOOL Road

3030 South Alma School Road · No Longer Available
Location

3030 South Alma School Road, Mesa, AZ 85202

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
1-story, 2 BED, 2 BATH Condo near Dobson/Warner featuring 2 parking spaces (1 covered). You'll love the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, large living room with fireplace and sliding patio doors to private courtyard. Kitchen has all appliances. Dining area features over-sized pantry for lots of extra storage. Convenient laundry room off kitchen. Master bedroom features walk-in closet, large vanity with mirror and separate shower/toilet area. 2nd bedroom has direct access to 2nd bathroom. You'll love the convenience of this location -- near shopping, restaurants and minutes to Hwy 101. These units have been freshly painted on the exterior. All appliances included. Come take a look -- it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 S ALMA SCHOOL Road have any available units?
3030 S ALMA SCHOOL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 S ALMA SCHOOL Road have?
Some of 3030 S ALMA SCHOOL Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 S ALMA SCHOOL Road currently offering any rent specials?
3030 S ALMA SCHOOL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 S ALMA SCHOOL Road pet-friendly?
No, 3030 S ALMA SCHOOL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3030 S ALMA SCHOOL Road offer parking?
Yes, 3030 S ALMA SCHOOL Road offers parking.
Does 3030 S ALMA SCHOOL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 S ALMA SCHOOL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 S ALMA SCHOOL Road have a pool?
No, 3030 S ALMA SCHOOL Road does not have a pool.
Does 3030 S ALMA SCHOOL Road have accessible units?
No, 3030 S ALMA SCHOOL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 S ALMA SCHOOL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 S ALMA SCHOOL Road has units with dishwashers.
