3017 East Hampton Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous mesa 4/2 house with updated paint, like new carpet, hardwood floors, fireplace, split master, huge back yard, storage shed, 2 car garage, cul de sac lot, near by schools, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.