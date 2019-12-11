All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3014 N 72nd St

3014 N 72nd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3014 N 72nd St, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Beautiful home in Las Sendas!! Highly sought after community with easy access to the 202, shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Near Usery Mountain Regional Park, Red Mountain Baseball and Softball Complex. Premium lot with private courtyard entrance. Tons of upgrades throughout. Upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Upgraded, large sliding glass patio doors. Spacious bedrooms and large bonus room/den!! Large walk-in master closet & beautiful floor to ceiling glass shower doors. Fully paved side yard for low maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 N 72nd St have any available units?
3014 N 72nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3014 N 72nd St have?
Some of 3014 N 72nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 N 72nd St currently offering any rent specials?
3014 N 72nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 N 72nd St pet-friendly?
No, 3014 N 72nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3014 N 72nd St offer parking?
No, 3014 N 72nd St does not offer parking.
Does 3014 N 72nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3014 N 72nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 N 72nd St have a pool?
No, 3014 N 72nd St does not have a pool.
Does 3014 N 72nd St have accessible units?
No, 3014 N 72nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 N 72nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 N 72nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
