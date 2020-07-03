All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:31 AM

2929 East Broadway Road

2929 East Broadway Road · No Longer Available
Location

2929 East Broadway Road, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
Charming move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Mesa! Conveniently located off of Lindsay & Broadway in the beautiful "Tiffany Square" Community! Beautiful pergo flooring through out, stunning interior two tone paint, upgraded 2" faux wood white blinds, fixtures and more! All Appliances Included! Enjoy the sparking community pool, spa, shuffle board court and more!

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,656.25, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 East Broadway Road have any available units?
2929 East Broadway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 East Broadway Road have?
Some of 2929 East Broadway Road's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 East Broadway Road currently offering any rent specials?
2929 East Broadway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 East Broadway Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 East Broadway Road is pet friendly.
Does 2929 East Broadway Road offer parking?
Yes, 2929 East Broadway Road offers parking.
Does 2929 East Broadway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 East Broadway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 East Broadway Road have a pool?
Yes, 2929 East Broadway Road has a pool.
Does 2929 East Broadway Road have accessible units?
No, 2929 East Broadway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 East Broadway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 East Broadway Road does not have units with dishwashers.

