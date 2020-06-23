2866 East Fox

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful pet friendly home for rent in Mountain View Estates. Located at Lindsay and Brown in North East Mesa. Dual Master Bedrooms. Enjoy all the custom details including upgraded fixtures, custom paint, wood flooring, large laundry room with storage area. Fabulous open kitchen is loaded with extra cabinetry, built in desk station & kitchen island. And large walk in panty. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large sized family room that exits to the backyard. Formal dining and living as you enter the home and showcases a wonderful staircase to the upstairs. Secondary bedrooms on one side and the master taking up nearly half of the upstairs on the other side. Each room is ample size -Great cabinetry storage in the hallway upstairs for the convenience in use from all bedrooms. Marble flooring in both bathroom upstairs. The master is large & overlooks the backyard. His & her sinks, vanities & closets. Down stairs you will also find a large extended bedroom/bonus room with double doors, a closet, and access to a full bathroom.Out back you will find a covered patio for seating and a landscaped backyard, and don't forget the RV gate. Walking distance to Mountain View High School. 5% Tax and administrative fee on rent. $300 non refundable with $25.00 monthly pet fee per pet.