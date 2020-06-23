All apartments in Mesa
2866 East Fox
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2866 East Fox

2866 East Fox Street · No Longer Available
Location

2866 East Fox Street, Mesa, AZ 85213
The Groves

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful pet friendly home for rent in Mountain View Estates. Located at Lindsay and Brown in North East Mesa. Dual Master Bedrooms. Enjoy all the custom details including upgraded fixtures, custom paint, wood flooring, large laundry room with storage area. Fabulous open kitchen is loaded with extra cabinetry, built in desk station & kitchen island. And large walk in panty. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large sized family room that exits to the backyard. Formal dining and living as you enter the home and showcases a wonderful staircase to the upstairs. Secondary bedrooms on one side and the master taking up nearly half of the upstairs on the other side. Each room is ample size -Great cabinetry storage in the hallway upstairs for the convenience in use from all bedrooms. Marble flooring in both bathroom upstairs. The master is large & overlooks the backyard. His & her sinks, vanities & closets. Down stairs you will also find a large extended bedroom/bonus room with double doors, a closet, and access to a full bathroom.Out back you will find a covered patio for seating and a landscaped backyard, and don't forget the RV gate. Walking distance to Mountain View High School. 5% Tax and administrative fee on rent. $300 non refundable with $25.00 monthly pet fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2866 East Fox have any available units?
2866 East Fox doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2866 East Fox have?
Some of 2866 East Fox's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2866 East Fox currently offering any rent specials?
2866 East Fox is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2866 East Fox pet-friendly?
Yes, 2866 East Fox is pet friendly.
Does 2866 East Fox offer parking?
No, 2866 East Fox does not offer parking.
Does 2866 East Fox have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2866 East Fox does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2866 East Fox have a pool?
No, 2866 East Fox does not have a pool.
Does 2866 East Fox have accessible units?
No, 2866 East Fox does not have accessible units.
Does 2866 East Fox have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2866 East Fox has units with dishwashers.
