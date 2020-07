Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Well-maintained home ready for move in! Formal living/dining, large eat in kitchen with tile flooring, and family room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms / 2 baths and a large loft area could be used as 4th bedroom; laundry room upstairs,too! Extended front porch and gorgeous backyard with covered patio and large play area. 2 car garage has epoxy flooring and built in cabinets!