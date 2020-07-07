Rent Calculator
All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2831 E Southern #110 21196332.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM
1 of 9
2831 E Southern #110 21196332
2831 East Southern Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2831 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
playground
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
-
(RLNE5772018)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2831 E Southern #110 21196332 have any available units?
2831 E Southern #110 21196332 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2831 E Southern #110 21196332 have?
Some of 2831 E Southern #110 21196332's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 2831 E Southern #110 21196332 currently offering any rent specials?
2831 E Southern #110 21196332 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 E Southern #110 21196332 pet-friendly?
No, 2831 E Southern #110 21196332 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 2831 E Southern #110 21196332 offer parking?
No, 2831 E Southern #110 21196332 does not offer parking.
Does 2831 E Southern #110 21196332 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2831 E Southern #110 21196332 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 E Southern #110 21196332 have a pool?
Yes, 2831 E Southern #110 21196332 has a pool.
Does 2831 E Southern #110 21196332 have accessible units?
No, 2831 E Southern #110 21196332 does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 E Southern #110 21196332 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2831 E Southern #110 21196332 has units with dishwashers.
