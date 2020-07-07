All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2747 E DRAGOON Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2747 E DRAGOON Circle
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:29 AM

2747 E DRAGOON Circle

2747 East Dragoon Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2747 East Dragoon Circle, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath plus open den in the gated community of Lindsay Crossing. Newer wood plank tile in all the right places. Neutral carpet in bedrooms & den. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances & large pantry. Grassy backyard has large covered patio and both orange tree & Meyer lemon tree! Washer/dryer included. Close to jogging/biking path & only 10-minutes from downtown Gilbert! Community playground. Non-smoking property. $195 admin/rekey fee at move in. $50/adult app fee. TPT monthly tax is added to rent. Note kitchen drapes/rod do not stay. Owner is a licensed Realtor in the state of Arizona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 E DRAGOON Circle have any available units?
2747 E DRAGOON Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2747 E DRAGOON Circle have?
Some of 2747 E DRAGOON Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2747 E DRAGOON Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2747 E DRAGOON Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 E DRAGOON Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2747 E DRAGOON Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2747 E DRAGOON Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2747 E DRAGOON Circle offers parking.
Does 2747 E DRAGOON Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2747 E DRAGOON Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 E DRAGOON Circle have a pool?
No, 2747 E DRAGOON Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2747 E DRAGOON Circle have accessible units?
No, 2747 E DRAGOON Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 E DRAGOON Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2747 E DRAGOON Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Vista Valley
922 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Emerald Apartments
1030 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College