2747 E DRAGOON Circle

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath plus open den in the gated community of Lindsay Crossing. Newer wood plank tile in all the right places. Neutral carpet in bedrooms & den. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances & large pantry. Grassy backyard has large covered patio and both orange tree & Meyer lemon tree! Washer/dryer included. Close to jogging/biking path & only 10-minutes from downtown Gilbert! Community playground. Non-smoking property. $195 admin/rekey fee at move in. $50/adult app fee. TPT monthly tax is added to rent. Note kitchen drapes/rod do not stay. Owner is a licensed Realtor in the state of Arizona.