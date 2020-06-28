2744 South Raven

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1750 if approved on or before Feb.15th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $196 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1554.



A charming 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in Mesa is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors and vaulted ceilings with a view to the kitchen! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinet space and a kitchen island! Large master bedroom with full bath and spacious secondary rooms! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.