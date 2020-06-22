All apartments in Mesa
2651 East Billings Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2651 East Billings Street

2651 East Billings Street · No Longer Available
Location

2651 East Billings Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Mesa, Az. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,490.00 sq ft of living space. Features include tile flooring and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2651 East Billings Street have any available units?
2651 East Billings Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2651 East Billings Street have?
Some of 2651 East Billings Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2651 East Billings Street currently offering any rent specials?
2651 East Billings Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2651 East Billings Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2651 East Billings Street is pet friendly.
Does 2651 East Billings Street offer parking?
Yes, 2651 East Billings Street does offer parking.
Does 2651 East Billings Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2651 East Billings Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2651 East Billings Street have a pool?
No, 2651 East Billings Street does not have a pool.
Does 2651 East Billings Street have accessible units?
No, 2651 East Billings Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2651 East Billings Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2651 East Billings Street does not have units with dishwashers.
