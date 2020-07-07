2631 N 66th Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d56a6c094 ---- Available now! Move in by 9/10 and get October for $1000! $1595 a month for a 2 year lease!!! This beautifully remodeled 4BR 2BA Mesa home is conveniently located at McDowell and Power Rd, just minutes from the 202 Freeway and 2 miles from elementary, junior, and high schools! The front has great curb appeal with easy to maintain desert landscaping, 2 car garage and covered entry way. Inside you will find fresh two-tone paint throughout, tile and laminate wood flooring in all living areas! A separate laundry room and open kitchen with matching black appliances and eat-in kitchen featuring a bay window! Blinds throughout will help to keep cool during the summer. The master bedroom is a real gem with spacious walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom that includes garden soaking tub and dual sinks! Citrus trees and a covered patio make this back yard a great gathering place for friends and family! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent $195 Lease Admin Fee and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: 1 GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action 2 Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application complete the online Application Form 3 Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany Gomm Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



