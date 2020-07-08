26 East Ivy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Open and spacious home with tile throughout! Nice kitchen with appliances included and breakfast bar! Large master bedroom! Washer and dryer included! Ceiling fans throughout. Huge yard and driveway! Close to great food and entertainment!



Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



