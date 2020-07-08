All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 26 East Ivy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
26 East Ivy Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

26 East Ivy Street

26 East Ivy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
NCRA
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

26 East Ivy Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Open and spacious home with tile throughout! Nice kitchen with appliances included and breakfast bar! Large master bedroom! Washer and dryer included! Ceiling fans throughout. Huge yard and driveway! Close to great food and entertainment!

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 East Ivy Street have any available units?
26 East Ivy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 26 East Ivy Street currently offering any rent specials?
26 East Ivy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 East Ivy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 East Ivy Street is pet friendly.
Does 26 East Ivy Street offer parking?
No, 26 East Ivy Street does not offer parking.
Does 26 East Ivy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 East Ivy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 East Ivy Street have a pool?
No, 26 East Ivy Street does not have a pool.
Does 26 East Ivy Street have accessible units?
No, 26 East Ivy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26 East Ivy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 East Ivy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 East Ivy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 East Ivy Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College