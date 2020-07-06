2565 E SOUTHERN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Beautiful upgraded 4 bedroom home in gated community. Living dining and large kitchen, 1 bedroom/office and full bath downstairs, backyard is landscaped, and has covered patio. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, large master bath has soaking tub and walk-in shower, 2 large bedrooms, full bath and laundry room upstairs. Plantation Shutters through-out this Energy-Star rated home with upgraded flooring, cabinets, granite counter tops and fixtures. Community has 2 pools, 2 spas, children's play area, greenbelt. The location is near major shopping centers, restaurants, hospitals, tech corporation's and easy assess to freeway.