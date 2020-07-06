All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:04 PM

2565 E SOUTHERN Avenue

2565 East Southern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2565 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful upgraded 4 bedroom home in gated community. Living dining and large kitchen, 1 bedroom/office and full bath downstairs, backyard is landscaped, and has covered patio. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, large master bath has soaking tub and walk-in shower, 2 large bedrooms, full bath and laundry room upstairs. Plantation Shutters through-out this Energy-Star rated home with upgraded flooring, cabinets, granite counter tops and fixtures. Community has 2 pools, 2 spas, children's play area, greenbelt. The location is near major shopping centers, restaurants, hospitals, tech corporation's and easy assess to freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2565 E SOUTHERN Avenue have any available units?
2565 E SOUTHERN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2565 E SOUTHERN Avenue have?
Some of 2565 E SOUTHERN Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2565 E SOUTHERN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2565 E SOUTHERN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2565 E SOUTHERN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2565 E SOUTHERN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2565 E SOUTHERN Avenue offer parking?
No, 2565 E SOUTHERN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2565 E SOUTHERN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2565 E SOUTHERN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2565 E SOUTHERN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2565 E SOUTHERN Avenue has a pool.
Does 2565 E SOUTHERN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2565 E SOUTHERN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2565 E SOUTHERN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2565 E SOUTHERN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

