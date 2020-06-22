All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2465 East Hampton Avenue

2465 East Hampton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2465 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come view this beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with no HOA in Knoell Mesa. This home will satisfy everyone with a spacious kitchen and eating area with an abundance of storage. Updated bathrooms with granite counters, lighting, cabinets and crown molding. Beautiful newly installed 20'' tile throughout. Then on top of that there is no need to worry about where to put your boat or RV this home includes a 15' RV gate with gravel driveway. As well the garage is shop ready with electrical, lighting and an AC unit. Come see this beautiful home today!

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available 11/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

