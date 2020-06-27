All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2445 West Pecos Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2445 West Pecos Avenue
Last updated January 24 2020 at 7:33 PM

2445 West Pecos Avenue

2445 W Pecos Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2445 W Pecos Ave, Mesa, AZ 85202

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
Spacious single-story home with a private pool in Mesa! This home features an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinetry. Formal dining room. Sunken living room with brick fireplace. Master suite has mirrored closet doors, double door entry, and ceiling fan. Master bath with separate shower and sunken roman garden tub. Tons of natural light. Nice size backyard with private pool, extended covered patio, mature landscaping. **Pool, Landscaping and Pest Control service is included**. N/S exposure. Two car garage. Super convenient location! Close to great schools, shopping, dining and valley freeways.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Cats only)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 West Pecos Avenue have any available units?
2445 West Pecos Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2445 West Pecos Avenue have?
Some of 2445 West Pecos Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 West Pecos Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2445 West Pecos Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 West Pecos Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2445 West Pecos Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2445 West Pecos Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2445 West Pecos Avenue offers parking.
Does 2445 West Pecos Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2445 West Pecos Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 West Pecos Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2445 West Pecos Avenue has a pool.
Does 2445 West Pecos Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2445 West Pecos Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 West Pecos Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2445 West Pecos Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College