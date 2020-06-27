2445 West Pecos Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking pool garage dogs allowed

Spacious single-story home with a private pool in Mesa! This home features an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinetry. Formal dining room. Sunken living room with brick fireplace. Master suite has mirrored closet doors, double door entry, and ceiling fan. Master bath with separate shower and sunken roman garden tub. Tons of natural light. Nice size backyard with private pool, extended covered patio, mature landscaping. **Pool, Landscaping and Pest Control service is included**. N/S exposure. Two car garage. Super convenient location! Close to great schools, shopping, dining and valley freeways.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Cats only)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



