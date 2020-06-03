2431 W Plata Ave

Amenities
3 Bedroom Home Near W Guadalupe Rd and N Price Rd! - Text RENT ME 225 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!
Single Story Home!
Refrigerated Air!
Desert Landscaping!
2 Car Garage!
Large Kitchen with Granite Counters!
Stainless Steel Appliances!
Large Eat-In Kitchen Island!
Self Closing Cabinets!
2 Living Spaces!
Wood Burning Fireplace!
Ceiling Fans!
Tile Flooring!
Laminate Flooring!
Laundry Room!
Covered Back Patio!
Nest Thermostat!
Shed!
$200 Lease Fee
City of Mesa Transaction Privilege Tax Rate 2%
Management Fee 3%
(RLNE5627350)