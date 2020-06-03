All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

2431 W Plata Ave

2431 West Plata Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2431 West Plata Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home Near W Guadalupe Rd and N Price Rd! - Text RENT ME 225 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!

Single Story Home!
Refrigerated Air!
Desert Landscaping!
2 Car Garage!
Large Kitchen with Granite Counters!
Stainless Steel Appliances!
Large Eat-In Kitchen Island!
Self Closing Cabinets!
2 Living Spaces!
Wood Burning Fireplace!
Ceiling Fans!
Tile Flooring!
Laminate Flooring!
Laundry Room!
Covered Back Patio!
Nest Thermostat!
Shed!
$200 Lease Fee
City of Mesa Transaction Privilege Tax Rate 2%
Management Fee 3%

(RLNE5627350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2431 W Plata Ave have any available units?
2431 W Plata Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2431 W Plata Ave have?
Some of 2431 W Plata Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2431 W Plata Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2431 W Plata Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 W Plata Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2431 W Plata Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2431 W Plata Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2431 W Plata Ave offers parking.
Does 2431 W Plata Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2431 W Plata Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 W Plata Ave have a pool?
No, 2431 W Plata Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2431 W Plata Ave have accessible units?
No, 2431 W Plata Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 W Plata Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2431 W Plata Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

