Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
23 E. Hoover
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

23 E. Hoover

23 East Hoover Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23 East Hoover Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Heritage Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
23 E. Hoover Available 10/16/19 AVAILABLE 10/16/19!!! - Great single story 3 bedroom home with private pool in Mesa! Super cute family room with sunken floor and cozy fireplace. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and French doors to access the patio. 3 nice size bedrooms, 2 baths. Laminate wood flooring. Over-sized corner lot with private fenced pool. Pool Service Included. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE3339920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 E. Hoover have any available units?
23 E. Hoover doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 E. Hoover have?
Some of 23 E. Hoover's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 E. Hoover currently offering any rent specials?
23 E. Hoover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 E. Hoover pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 E. Hoover is pet friendly.
Does 23 E. Hoover offer parking?
No, 23 E. Hoover does not offer parking.
Does 23 E. Hoover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 E. Hoover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 E. Hoover have a pool?
Yes, 23 E. Hoover has a pool.
Does 23 E. Hoover have accessible units?
No, 23 E. Hoover does not have accessible units.
Does 23 E. Hoover have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 E. Hoover does not have units with dishwashers.
