2265 S EL MARINO

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill tennis court yoga

LUXURY LIVING WITH LAKE VIEW! GUTTED & REMODELED*DUAL PANE WINDOWS & NEW AC FOR ENERGY EFFICIENCY! LANDSCAPING & POOL CLEANING INCLUDED**Backyard offers a view of D.R. lake, extended covered tiled patio, boat dock, sparkling pebble tec pool, tiled built in BBQ, perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing watching the beautiful AZ sunset*Upgraded eat in kitchen offers granite slab, painted cabinets, private exit to courtyard, & stainless appliances*Double master, one downstairs & one upstairs*Main master suite includes walk-out balcony overlooking lake, dual closets, one oversized walk-in closet, double sinks & vanity*Downstairs master is remodeled feature a brand new shower, new cabinets, lights, linen closet, upgraded tiled wall, & walk in closet*Jack & Jill*CONTINUED... 2 Cozy fireplaces in Master & LR*New flooring*New baseboards*New designer light fixtures/faucets/fans throughout*Fresh interior paint*Recessed lighting*

More than a home, it's a 'Life-Style' you are moving into!!! Dobson Ranch offers Resort Style Living including 7 Lakes, 3 Recreation Centers, 12 Tennis Courts , Racketball Courts, 4 Pools, Scenic Lake Walking Paths, Parks, Beautiful Municipal 18 Hole Dobson Ranch Golf Course rated 4.5 out of 5, Playgrounds, Splash Pad, Boating, Dancing, Fishing, Fitness in the Park, Yoga, Poker, Pickleball, Swim Lessons, Tai Chi, Tennis, Bunco, Zumba, Water Aerobics, summer camp, preschool, movie in the park, egg hunt, Cerveza Run, Ice Cream Socials library, & much more! Close to US60,101,MCC,ASU! Hurry, hard to find good size lake lot home like this!!