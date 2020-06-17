All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

2265 S EL MARINO --

2265 South El Marino · No Longer Available
Location

2265 South El Marino, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
yoga
LUXURY LIVING WITH LAKE VIEW! GUTTED & REMODELED*DUAL PANE WINDOWS & NEW AC FOR ENERGY EFFICIENCY! LANDSCAPING & POOL CLEANING INCLUDED**Backyard offers a view of D.R. lake, extended covered tiled patio, boat dock, sparkling pebble tec pool, tiled built in BBQ, perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing watching the beautiful AZ sunset*Upgraded eat in kitchen offers granite slab, painted cabinets, private exit to courtyard, & stainless appliances*Double master, one downstairs & one upstairs*Main master suite includes walk-out balcony overlooking lake, dual closets, one oversized walk-in closet, double sinks & vanity*Downstairs master is remodeled feature a brand new shower, new cabinets, lights, linen closet, upgraded tiled wall, & walk in closet*Jack & Jill*CONTINUED... 2 Cozy fireplaces in Master & LR*New flooring*New baseboards*New designer light fixtures/faucets/fans throughout*Fresh interior paint*Recessed lighting*
More than a home, it's a 'Life-Style' you are moving into!!! Dobson Ranch offers Resort Style Living including 7 Lakes, 3 Recreation Centers, 12 Tennis Courts , Racketball Courts, 4 Pools, Scenic Lake Walking Paths, Parks, Beautiful Municipal 18 Hole Dobson Ranch Golf Course rated 4.5 out of 5, Playgrounds, Splash Pad, Boating, Dancing, Fishing, Fitness in the Park, Yoga, Poker, Pickleball, Swim Lessons, Tai Chi, Tennis, Bunco, Zumba, Water Aerobics, summer camp, preschool, movie in the park, egg hunt, Cerveza Run, Ice Cream Socials library, & much more! Close to US60,101,MCC,ASU! Hurry, hard to find good size lake lot home like this!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2265 S EL MARINO -- have any available units?
2265 S EL MARINO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2265 S EL MARINO -- have?
Some of 2265 S EL MARINO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2265 S EL MARINO -- currently offering any rent specials?
2265 S EL MARINO -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2265 S EL MARINO -- pet-friendly?
No, 2265 S EL MARINO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2265 S EL MARINO -- offer parking?
No, 2265 S EL MARINO -- does not offer parking.
Does 2265 S EL MARINO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2265 S EL MARINO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2265 S EL MARINO -- have a pool?
Yes, 2265 S EL MARINO -- has a pool.
Does 2265 S EL MARINO -- have accessible units?
No, 2265 S EL MARINO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 2265 S EL MARINO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2265 S EL MARINO -- has units with dishwashers.

