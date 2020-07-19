2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! BRAND NEW Energy efficient home with new energy saving features like Low E windows with vinyl casing,Programmable Thermostat, 14 SEER A/C heat pump, jump ducts in all bedrooms for better air balance improve efficiency., Large openkitchen with granite counter tops, island with sink and d/w, pantry, SS appliances. These homes are set up like a traditional home with a 2car front loading garage and a backyard. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large laundry room, extra large tile and that NEW HOME FEEL.