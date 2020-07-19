All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive

2254 East University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2254 East University Drive, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! BRAND NEW Energy efficient home with new energy saving features like Low E windows with vinyl casing,Programmable Thermostat, 14 SEER A/C heat pump, jump ducts in all bedrooms for better air balance improve efficiency., Large openkitchen with granite counter tops, island with sink and d/w, pantry, SS appliances. These homes are set up like a traditional home with a 2car front loading garage and a backyard. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large laundry room, extra large tile and that NEW HOME FEEL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive have any available units?
2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive have?
Some of 2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive offers parking.
Does 2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive have a pool?
No, 2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive have accessible units?
No, 2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2254 E UNIVERSITY Drive has units with dishwashers.
