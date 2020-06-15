All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2233 W FARMDALE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2233 W FARMDALE Avenue
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:42 AM

2233 W FARMDALE Avenue

2233 West Farmdale Avenue · (480) 560-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2233 West Farmdale Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
Peaceful 2 BR SINGLE LEVEL townhome w/private entrance next to pool! Furnished short term rental, 30+days min stay. Open/vaulted living area light & bright. Secluded end unit w/updated everything, inside W/D laundry, reserved covered parking, extra guest parking & private patio. Central to I60/101/202 shopping, dining, entertainment Banner/Cardon Childrens hospital & Cubs Spring Training. Great corporate rental, locum tenans, traveling medical staff, insurance/emergency housing, traveling exec, internship or snowbirds. Lease incl utilities, home furnishings, hi-speed wifi & philo tv. Visit nearby hiking, fishing, golf, raceway, casinos or day trips to Tucson, Payson, Sedona, or Grand Canyon. Call as seasonal rates apply, April-Sept= off peak & Oct-March=peak rates. Enjoy all home comforts Public transit/train is 1.9 miles away, bus lines available nearby.

Home is .6 miles from Banner Desert Medical Center/Cardon Childrens Hospital.

Call as seasonal rates apply, April-Sept = off peak & Oct-Jan = peak rates, Feb/Mar =high peak rates.

Rates from $1950/mo - $3500/mo, price discounts may be available based on length of stay. Electricity cap at $175 for summer months, guest/renter responsible for any balance over $175.

Small dogs preferred, 2 max - no cats.

In lieu of security deposit, guest may opt to pay landlord/owner $59 to have damage protection insurance policy (call Rebecca Adams for further details).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 W FARMDALE Avenue have any available units?
2233 W FARMDALE Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 W FARMDALE Avenue have?
Some of 2233 W FARMDALE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 W FARMDALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2233 W FARMDALE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 W FARMDALE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2233 W FARMDALE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2233 W FARMDALE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2233 W FARMDALE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2233 W FARMDALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 W FARMDALE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 W FARMDALE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2233 W FARMDALE Avenue has a pool.
Does 2233 W FARMDALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2233 W FARMDALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 W FARMDALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 W FARMDALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2233 W FARMDALE Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St
Mesa, AZ 85201
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity