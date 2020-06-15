2233 W FARMDALE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool guest parking internet access

Peaceful 2 BR SINGLE LEVEL townhome w/private entrance next to pool! Furnished short term rental, 30+days min stay. Open/vaulted living area light & bright. Secluded end unit w/updated everything, inside W/D laundry, reserved covered parking, extra guest parking & private patio. Central to I60/101/202 shopping, dining, entertainment Banner/Cardon Childrens hospital & Cubs Spring Training. Great corporate rental, locum tenans, traveling medical staff, insurance/emergency housing, traveling exec, internship or snowbirds. Lease incl utilities, home furnishings, hi-speed wifi & philo tv. Visit nearby hiking, fishing, golf, raceway, casinos or day trips to Tucson, Payson, Sedona, or Grand Canyon. Call as seasonal rates apply, April-Sept= off peak & Oct-March=peak rates. Enjoy all home comforts Public transit/train is 1.9 miles away, bus lines available nearby.



Home is .6 miles from Banner Desert Medical Center/Cardon Childrens Hospital.



Call as seasonal rates apply, April-Sept = off peak & Oct-Jan = peak rates, Feb/Mar =high peak rates.



Rates from $1950/mo - $3500/mo, price discounts may be available based on length of stay. Electricity cap at $175 for summer months, guest/renter responsible for any balance over $175.



Small dogs preferred, 2 max - no cats.



In lieu of security deposit, guest may opt to pay landlord/owner $59 to have damage protection insurance policy (call Rebecca Adams for further details).