This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located in a 5-plex unit in Mesa near Horne and University in Frasier Fields. With 750 s.f. of living space you will find a large living room, open kitchen and dining room. Neutral colors New Carpet and Paint. Private fenced yard, storage room, lots of shade and covered parking. Close to shopping, schools, loop 202, the 60 and the light rail. **Sorry No Pets Allowed** $850 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable fee Water included