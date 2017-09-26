All apartments in Mesa
2208 West Lindner Avenue
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:52 PM

2208 West Lindner Avenue

2208 West Lindner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2208 West Lindner Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come check out this charming move in ready 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Waterfront home in Mesa Dobson Ranch Community! ! Beautiful plush carpet and tile in all the right areas! Stunning designer paint through out! Subdivision offers many amenities nearby. Property features an attached garage! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

**Water Sewer & trash included in rent

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 West Lindner Avenue have any available units?
2208 West Lindner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 West Lindner Avenue have?
Some of 2208 West Lindner Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 West Lindner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2208 West Lindner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 West Lindner Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 West Lindner Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2208 West Lindner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2208 West Lindner Avenue offers parking.
Does 2208 West Lindner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 West Lindner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 West Lindner Avenue have a pool?
No, 2208 West Lindner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2208 West Lindner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2208 West Lindner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 West Lindner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 West Lindner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
