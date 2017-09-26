2208 West Lindner Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come check out this charming move in ready 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Waterfront home in Mesa Dobson Ranch Community! ! Beautiful plush carpet and tile in all the right areas! Stunning designer paint through out! Subdivision offers many amenities nearby. Property features an attached garage! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



**Water Sewer & trash included in rent



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.