Amenities

recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Remodeled Condo in Mesa!!! - Beautiful remodeled unit with open and bright floorplan. Features skylights, a cozy fireplace and wonderful community amenities like a BBQ, Ramada and a community pool & spa! Located in desirable area with easy access to transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment. Just a quick jump to the Loop 202 freeway as well! Property is professionally managed. Welcome home!



(RLNE4584595)