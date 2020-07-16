All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:06 AM

2123 S Luther --

2123 South Luther Avenue · (602) 595-8844
Location

2123 South Luther Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Marbella

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2307 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
CLEAN and SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom plus a HUGE loft in the very desirable Marbella Gated Community. GILBERT SCHOOLS, Terrific cul-de- sac home in beautiful and quiet gated community. Additional features include: custom interior painting, recessed lights, and ceiling fans. Direct access to both major freeways to access any part of the valley. HOA cares for the front yard. Backyard is very low maintenance. Large master suite. Large open kitchen with plenty of kitchen storage. Community pool with large spa is close walking distance. This one will NOT LAST!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 S Luther -- have any available units?
2123 S Luther -- has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 S Luther -- have?
Some of 2123 S Luther --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 S Luther -- currently offering any rent specials?
2123 S Luther -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 S Luther -- pet-friendly?
No, 2123 S Luther -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2123 S Luther -- offer parking?
Yes, 2123 S Luther -- offers parking.
Does 2123 S Luther -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 S Luther -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 S Luther -- have a pool?
Yes, 2123 S Luther -- has a pool.
Does 2123 S Luther -- have accessible units?
No, 2123 S Luther -- does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 S Luther -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 S Luther -- has units with dishwashers.
