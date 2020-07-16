2123 S Luther

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

CLEAN and SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom plus a HUGE loft in the very desirable Marbella Gated Community. GILBERT SCHOOLS, Terrific cul-de- sac home in beautiful and quiet gated community. Additional features include: custom interior painting, recessed lights, and ceiling fans. Direct access to both major freeways to access any part of the valley. HOA cares for the front yard. Backyard is very low maintenance. Large master suite. Large open kitchen with plenty of kitchen storage. Community pool with large spa is close walking distance. This one will NOT LAST!!!!