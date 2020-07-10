2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

**Click on the link below for an interactive 3D tour of the home**



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DXtw7g2aDCx



55+ COMMUNITY - Spacious unit offers both a living room and family room plus split two bedrooms - both with private bathrooms. Inside laundry room. Arizona room with large south facing patio. This unit is close to the RV storage facilities and the golf course. Sunland Village East is an active adult community offering a broad variety of amenities and social activities.



**No Pets**



Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$195 One time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.