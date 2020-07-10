All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56

2064 South Farnsworth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2064 South Farnsworth Drive, Mesa, AZ 85209
Sunland Village East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
**Click on the link below for an interactive 3D tour of the home**

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DXtw7g2aDCx

55+ COMMUNITY - Spacious unit offers both a living room and family room plus split two bedrooms - both with private bathrooms. Inside laundry room. Arizona room with large south facing patio. This unit is close to the RV storage facilities and the golf course. Sunland Village East is an active adult community offering a broad variety of amenities and social activities.

**No Pets**

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56 have any available units?
2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56 currently offering any rent specials?
2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56 pet-friendly?
No, 2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56 offer parking?
No, 2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56 does not offer parking.
Does 2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56 have a pool?
No, 2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56 does not have a pool.
Does 2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56 have accessible units?
No, 2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56 does not have accessible units.
Does 2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2064 South Farnsworth Drive Unit: 56 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College