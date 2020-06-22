All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:40 AM

2051 South Orange

2051 South Orange · (480) 568-2666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2051 South Orange, Mesa, AZ 85210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT CURB APPEAL,DESERT LANDSCAPE FRONT/BACK, HUGE LOT WITH GRASS ALSO, GREAT TREES AND CACTUS! OPEN AND AIRY FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS, NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGHOUT! OPEN DREAM KITCHEN SET UP,TONS OF COUNTER SPACE,CABINETS,BREAKFAST BAR OVERLOOKING SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE TO WELCOME YOU! LARGE ROOMS VERY NICELY DECORATED! BIG WINDOWS, DESIGN SECURITY DOOR AND RV GATE! Located Near Country Club and Baseline!

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,825, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,281.25, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2051 South Orange have any available units?
2051 South Orange has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2051 South Orange currently offering any rent specials?
2051 South Orange isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2051 South Orange pet-friendly?
Yes, 2051 South Orange is pet friendly.
Does 2051 South Orange offer parking?
No, 2051 South Orange does not offer parking.
Does 2051 South Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2051 South Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2051 South Orange have a pool?
No, 2051 South Orange does not have a pool.
Does 2051 South Orange have accessible units?
No, 2051 South Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 2051 South Orange have units with dishwashers?
No, 2051 South Orange does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2051 South Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2051 South Orange has units with air conditioning.
