2051 South Orange

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT CURB APPEAL,DESERT LANDSCAPE FRONT/BACK, HUGE LOT WITH GRASS ALSO, GREAT TREES AND CACTUS! OPEN AND AIRY FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS, NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGHOUT! OPEN DREAM KITCHEN SET UP,TONS OF COUNTER SPACE,CABINETS,BREAKFAST BAR OVERLOOKING SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE TO WELCOME YOU! LARGE ROOMS VERY NICELY DECORATED! BIG WINDOWS, DESIGN SECURITY DOOR AND RV GATE! Located Near Country Club and Baseline!



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,825, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,281.25, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.