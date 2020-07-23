2045 South 87th Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 bath + Loft in Barrington Estates coming in June - Available in June. This great family home is located in Barrington Estates has easy access to freeways, shopping and entertainment. This home features a large master bedroom with walk in closet. The master bath has large vanity with dual sinks. Two good sized additional bedrooms upstairs along with second bathroom, laundry room upstairs w/cabinets and a great open loft area that would make a perfect game room, play area or movie watching area. Lower level features formal living area, 1/2 bath, large open family room and kitchen with pantry and island. Kitchen overlooks the family room and has an eating area. 2 car garage with storage. Covered patio and grassy back yard top off this wonderful home.

For more info or to apply in advance go to www.propbutler.com.

A $37 non-refundable credit check and background screen per adult required.

Pets on a case by case basis with a $250 non-refundable pet deposit. Security deposit $1500.00.

Owner requests a 2 year lease. 5% increase for 2nd year.



(RLNE3014295)