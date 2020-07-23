All apartments in Mesa
2045 South 87th Place

2045 South 87th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2045 South 87th Place, Mesa, AZ 85209
Marbella

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 bath + Loft in Barrington Estates coming in June - Available in June. This great family home is located in Barrington Estates has easy access to freeways, shopping and entertainment. This home features a large master bedroom with walk in closet. The master bath has large vanity with dual sinks. Two good sized additional bedrooms upstairs along with second bathroom, laundry room upstairs w/cabinets and a great open loft area that would make a perfect game room, play area or movie watching area. Lower level features formal living area, 1/2 bath, large open family room and kitchen with pantry and island. Kitchen overlooks the family room and has an eating area. 2 car garage with storage. Covered patio and grassy back yard top off this wonderful home.
For more info or to apply in advance go to www.propbutler.com.
A $37 non-refundable credit check and background screen per adult required.
Pets on a case by case basis with a $250 non-refundable pet deposit. Security deposit $1500.00.
Owner requests a 2 year lease. 5% increase for 2nd year.

(RLNE3014295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 South 87th Place have any available units?
2045 South 87th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2045 South 87th Place have?
Some of 2045 South 87th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 South 87th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2045 South 87th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 South 87th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2045 South 87th Place is pet friendly.
Does 2045 South 87th Place offer parking?
Yes, 2045 South 87th Place offers parking.
Does 2045 South 87th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 South 87th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 South 87th Place have a pool?
No, 2045 South 87th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2045 South 87th Place have accessible units?
No, 2045 South 87th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 South 87th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2045 South 87th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
