2040 S Longmore Unit 41
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:45 AM

2040 S Longmore Unit 41

2040 South Longmore · No Longer Available
Mesa
Dobson Ranch
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2040 South Longmore, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
Fantastic condo was just completely re-done with tons of upgrades including new flooring, custom paint, new blinds & a great kitchen with new back-splash and counters. 3 spacious bedrooms are upstairs including the master suite with walk-in closet & private access to bathroom with tile shower. Fantastic location walking distance to the community pool, huge children's playground & basketball courts.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 S Longmore Unit 41 have any available units?
2040 S Longmore Unit 41 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 S Longmore Unit 41 have?
Some of 2040 S Longmore Unit 41's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 S Longmore Unit 41 currently offering any rent specials?
2040 S Longmore Unit 41 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 S Longmore Unit 41 pet-friendly?
No, 2040 S Longmore Unit 41 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2040 S Longmore Unit 41 offer parking?
No, 2040 S Longmore Unit 41 does not offer parking.
Does 2040 S Longmore Unit 41 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 S Longmore Unit 41 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 S Longmore Unit 41 have a pool?
Yes, 2040 S Longmore Unit 41 has a pool.
Does 2040 S Longmore Unit 41 have accessible units?
No, 2040 S Longmore Unit 41 does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 S Longmore Unit 41 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 S Longmore Unit 41 does not have units with dishwashers.

