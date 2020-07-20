All apartments in Mesa
2040 N DOME ROCK --

2040 N Dome Rock · No Longer Available
Location

2040 N Dome Rock, Mesa, AZ 85207
Desert Uplands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Just completed is this new home by Blandford situated in the ''SANCTUARY AT MOUNTAIN BRIDGE''. Move in ready with all the wonderful upgrades. Spacious open split floor plan, plantation shutters, granite counter tops, SS appliances, shaker cabinets, contemporary lighting fixtures, carpet in the bedrooms, tile throughout the remainder. Stone covered patio and extended patio, fresh clean landscaping invite you to entertain or relax, easy maintenance. Master bathroom boast dual sinks, walk in closet, toilet room, separate tub and shower. Large laundry room with brand new whirlpool washer/dryer. Good sized two car garage with remote opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 N DOME ROCK -- have any available units?
2040 N DOME ROCK -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 N DOME ROCK -- have?
Some of 2040 N DOME ROCK --'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 N DOME ROCK -- currently offering any rent specials?
2040 N DOME ROCK -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 N DOME ROCK -- pet-friendly?
No, 2040 N DOME ROCK -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2040 N DOME ROCK -- offer parking?
Yes, 2040 N DOME ROCK -- offers parking.
Does 2040 N DOME ROCK -- have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2040 N DOME ROCK -- offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 N DOME ROCK -- have a pool?
Yes, 2040 N DOME ROCK -- has a pool.
Does 2040 N DOME ROCK -- have accessible units?
No, 2040 N DOME ROCK -- does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 N DOME ROCK -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 N DOME ROCK -- has units with dishwashers.
