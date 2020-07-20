2040 N DOME ROCK

Amenities

Just completed is this new home by Blandford situated in the ''SANCTUARY AT MOUNTAIN BRIDGE''. Move in ready with all the wonderful upgrades. Spacious open split floor plan, plantation shutters, granite counter tops, SS appliances, shaker cabinets, contemporary lighting fixtures, carpet in the bedrooms, tile throughout the remainder. Stone covered patio and extended patio, fresh clean landscaping invite you to entertain or relax, easy maintenance. Master bathroom boast dual sinks, walk in closet, toilet room, separate tub and shower. Large laundry room with brand new whirlpool washer/dryer. Good sized two car garage with remote opener.