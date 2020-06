Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is one of a kind. Available now in desirable community of Dobson Ranch. The floor plan flows beautifully. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, lovely kitchen, living room and beautiful fireplace that you are facing when you walk in. This home has an Arizona room in addition to the 1604. There is also a gorgeous pool to relax in this summer.The pool service is included in the rent.***Sorry, not cats***