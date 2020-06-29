All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1921 E DES MOINES Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1921 E DES MOINES Street
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

1921 E DES MOINES Street

1921 East Des Moines Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1921 East Des Moines Street, Mesa, AZ 85203

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This is a 4 bedroom block construction home with good sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Living Room and Family Room located in a Non-HOA neighborhood. Wood burning fireplace in the Family Room. Large neutral floor tile in the Kitchen and Family room and Berber carpet in Living Room and bedrooms. Updated kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. Kitchen island, pantry, electric stove. Lots of storage in this home. Nice sized inside laundry room with washer and dryer available for your use. Water softener. Tons of cabinets and extra storage/hobby room. Lush green front and back yard. Producing Navel Orange Tree in back yard. Two sheds for storage. Trane AC unit. (Hughes Elementary is correct grade school) No Section 8 Vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 E DES MOINES Street have any available units?
1921 E DES MOINES Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 E DES MOINES Street have?
Some of 1921 E DES MOINES Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 E DES MOINES Street currently offering any rent specials?
1921 E DES MOINES Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 E DES MOINES Street pet-friendly?
No, 1921 E DES MOINES Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1921 E DES MOINES Street offer parking?
No, 1921 E DES MOINES Street does not offer parking.
Does 1921 E DES MOINES Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1921 E DES MOINES Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 E DES MOINES Street have a pool?
No, 1921 E DES MOINES Street does not have a pool.
Does 1921 E DES MOINES Street have accessible units?
No, 1921 E DES MOINES Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 E DES MOINES Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 E DES MOINES Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85215
Riverview Park
745 N Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College