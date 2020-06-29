1921 E DES MOINES Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This is a 4 bedroom block construction home with good sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Living Room and Family Room located in a Non-HOA neighborhood. Wood burning fireplace in the Family Room. Large neutral floor tile in the Kitchen and Family room and Berber carpet in Living Room and bedrooms. Updated kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. Kitchen island, pantry, electric stove. Lots of storage in this home. Nice sized inside laundry room with washer and dryer available for your use. Water softener. Tons of cabinets and extra storage/hobby room. Lush green front and back yard. Producing Navel Orange Tree in back yard. Two sheds for storage. Trane AC unit. (Hughes Elementary is correct grade school) No Section 8 Vouchers accepted.