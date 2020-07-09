All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM

1920 W LINDNER Avenue

1920 West Lindner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1920 West Lindner Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Large 2 bedroom condo in the Dobson Greens condo community. Unit enjoys, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room with private balcony, great room layout with kitchen looking out into dining and living room. Flooring is all wood plank look ceramic title. Unit comes with all appliances including refrigerator, washer, dryer, built-in microwave, range and dishwasher. Dobson Greens, as part of Dobson Ranch, enjoys an abundance of amenities including, a community center, tennis courts, 3 pools a jacuzzi and 26 annual events. Unit is close to Banner Desert Hospital, Mesa Community College, the US 60, shopping and entertainment. Water, sewer, and trash are included in the rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 W LINDNER Avenue have any available units?
1920 W LINDNER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 W LINDNER Avenue have?
Some of 1920 W LINDNER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 W LINDNER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1920 W LINDNER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 W LINDNER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1920 W LINDNER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1920 W LINDNER Avenue offer parking?
No, 1920 W LINDNER Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1920 W LINDNER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 W LINDNER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 W LINDNER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1920 W LINDNER Avenue has a pool.
Does 1920 W LINDNER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1920 W LINDNER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 W LINDNER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 W LINDNER Avenue has units with dishwashers.

