1920 W LINDNER Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Large 2 bedroom condo in the Dobson Greens condo community. Unit enjoys, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room with private balcony, great room layout with kitchen looking out into dining and living room. Flooring is all wood plank look ceramic title. Unit comes with all appliances including refrigerator, washer, dryer, built-in microwave, range and dishwasher. Dobson Greens, as part of Dobson Ranch, enjoys an abundance of amenities including, a community center, tennis courts, 3 pools a jacuzzi and 26 annual events. Unit is close to Banner Desert Hospital, Mesa Community College, the US 60, shopping and entertainment. Water, sewer, and trash are included in the rental amount.