Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:50 PM

1908 North Channing

1908 North Channing · No Longer Available
Location

1908 North Channing, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom + den, 3 bathroom single level home with 2,342 sq. ft. conveniently located in Mesa off of McKellips & Hawes!
Two-tone paint warms this gorgeous home along with all black appliances plus gas range truly make it pop. Window coverings, tile in all the right areas, upgraded interior paneled doors, split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, dual-zone A/C, and 3 car tandem garage make this a must-see. Large low maintenance backyard! Close to Loop 202 Freeway and US-60 Freeway for a convenient commute! - This one won't last long at this price!

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,618.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 North Channing have any available units?
1908 North Channing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 North Channing have?
Some of 1908 North Channing's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 North Channing currently offering any rent specials?
1908 North Channing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 North Channing pet-friendly?
No, 1908 North Channing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1908 North Channing offer parking?
Yes, 1908 North Channing offers parking.
Does 1908 North Channing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 North Channing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 North Channing have a pool?
No, 1908 North Channing does not have a pool.
Does 1908 North Channing have accessible units?
No, 1908 North Channing does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 North Channing have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 North Channing does not have units with dishwashers.

