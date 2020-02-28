1908 North Channing

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom + den, 3 bathroom single level home with 2,342 sq. ft. conveniently located in Mesa off of McKellips & Hawes!

Two-tone paint warms this gorgeous home along with all black appliances plus gas range truly make it pop. Window coverings, tile in all the right areas, upgraded interior paneled doors, split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, dual-zone A/C, and 3 car tandem garage make this a must-see. Large low maintenance backyard! Close to Loop 202 Freeway and US-60 Freeway for a convenient commute! - This one won't last long at this price!



To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,618.75, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.