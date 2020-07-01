All apartments in Mesa
Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:05 PM

1902 North Barkley

1902 North Barkley · No Longer Available
Location

1902 North Barkley, Mesa, AZ 85203
Royal Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Golf Course Home on private street for rent in Mesa with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1354 sq ft.near McKellips, east of Stapley. Recently painted, all appliances replaced recently, granite with back splash, up-dated eat-in kitchen. Vaulted ceilings, covered patios with fruit trees.

Call or text Barbara for a tour at 602-369-6116

Advertising notice: There is a $40.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable.There is a $195.00 non-refundable administration fee that is due after approval of your application. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply. Renters Insurance is required listing transcity property managment additionally insured.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 12/15/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 North Barkley have any available units?
1902 North Barkley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1902 North Barkley currently offering any rent specials?
1902 North Barkley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 North Barkley pet-friendly?
Yes, 1902 North Barkley is pet friendly.
Does 1902 North Barkley offer parking?
No, 1902 North Barkley does not offer parking.
Does 1902 North Barkley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 North Barkley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 North Barkley have a pool?
No, 1902 North Barkley does not have a pool.
Does 1902 North Barkley have accessible units?
No, 1902 North Barkley does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 North Barkley have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 North Barkley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 North Barkley have units with air conditioning?
No, 1902 North Barkley does not have units with air conditioning.

