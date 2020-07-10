1850 E Kael St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f1f9fe808f ---- Come take a look at this rare beauty in the rental market. This 4 bedroom luxury home features a resort-style backyard with pool, fireplace, gazebo, and huge grassy area. The open floor plan compliments a well-appointed kitchen opening to a great room with large window views to the backyard. The kitchen features elegant white finished cabinets, gorgeous countertops, large center island, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom retreat features a glass enclosed shower, separate soaking tub, double sinks, and a large walk in closet. Come take a look before this one gets leased out. Sorry no pets. Landscaping and Pool service included with the rent. Other lease fees: $40 per adult application fee $150 admin fee upon lease signing 2% monthly TPT tax 2% monthly admin fee Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent Gated Community Landscape Maintenance Included Neighborhood Playground Pool Pool Maintenance Included