All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1842 E Grove Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1842 E Grove Cir
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:15 PM

1842 E Grove Cir

1842 East Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1842 East Grove Circle, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f414ab027 ---- ***Available To View On August 14th, 2019*** *All application\'s filled out before seeing the inside of the property automatically get deleted. * Please do not apply until you have seen the inside of this property. *More features .Single level home on a cul-de-sac lot .New carpet and paint throughout home .Living room and family room with ceiling fans .Dining area .Kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, and range/oven .Inside laundry unit with washer/dryer hook-ups only .Master bedroom with a ceiling fan and walk-in closet .ceiling fans in all bedrooms .2 car carport .Desert front yard .Desert backyard with a covered patio *1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. *This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. *Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. *$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. *An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. *On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. *Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. * Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. * We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. Security Deposits: ?$995.00 Refundable ?$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1842 E Grove Cir have any available units?
1842 E Grove Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1842 E Grove Cir have?
Some of 1842 E Grove Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1842 E Grove Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1842 E Grove Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1842 E Grove Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1842 E Grove Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1842 E Grove Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1842 E Grove Cir offers parking.
Does 1842 E Grove Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1842 E Grove Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1842 E Grove Cir have a pool?
No, 1842 E Grove Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1842 E Grove Cir have accessible units?
No, 1842 E Grove Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1842 E Grove Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1842 E Grove Cir has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College