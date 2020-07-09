1842 E Grove Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f414ab027 ---- ***Available To View On August 14th, 2019*** *All application\'s filled out before seeing the inside of the property automatically get deleted. * Please do not apply until you have seen the inside of this property. *More features .Single level home on a cul-de-sac lot .New carpet and paint throughout home .Living room and family room with ceiling fans .Dining area .Kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, and range/oven .Inside laundry unit with washer/dryer hook-ups only .Master bedroom with a ceiling fan and walk-in closet .ceiling fans in all bedrooms .2 car carport .Desert front yard .Desert backyard with a covered patio *1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. *This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. *Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. *$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. *An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. *On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. *Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. * Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. * We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. Security Deposits: ?$995.00 Refundable ?$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.