1752 North Sinova

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Immaculate Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom, Single-Level Rental Opportunity with Community Pool/Spa in the Gated Villas at Alta Mesa Neighborhood! Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond this Property Features Modern Grey Tone Paint, Vaulted Ceilings, Two Way Fireplace Between Living/Family Room, Open Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Upgraded Bathrooms including Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus City Tax where required. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet. **Property Notes: Water Softener is As-Is and Refrigerator in Garage Not Included**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.