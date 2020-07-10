All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
1752 North Sinova
1752 North Sinova

1752 North Sinova · No Longer Available
Location

1752 North Sinova, Mesa, AZ 85205
Alta Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Immaculate Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom, Single-Level Rental Opportunity with Community Pool/Spa in the Gated Villas at Alta Mesa Neighborhood! Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond this Property Features Modern Grey Tone Paint, Vaulted Ceilings, Two Way Fireplace Between Living/Family Room, Open Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Upgraded Bathrooms including Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus City Tax where required. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet. **Property Notes: Water Softener is As-Is and Refrigerator in Garage Not Included**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1752 North Sinova have any available units?
1752 North Sinova doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1752 North Sinova have?
Some of 1752 North Sinova's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1752 North Sinova currently offering any rent specials?
1752 North Sinova is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 North Sinova pet-friendly?
Yes, 1752 North Sinova is pet friendly.
Does 1752 North Sinova offer parking?
Yes, 1752 North Sinova offers parking.
Does 1752 North Sinova have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1752 North Sinova offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 North Sinova have a pool?
Yes, 1752 North Sinova has a pool.
Does 1752 North Sinova have accessible units?
No, 1752 North Sinova does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 North Sinova have units with dishwashers?
No, 1752 North Sinova does not have units with dishwashers.

