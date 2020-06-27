All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1746 East 6th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1746 East 6th Avenue
Last updated August 8 2019 at 1:06 AM

1746 East 6th Avenue

1746 East 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1746 East 6th Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
4 plex apt, 2 bedroom- 1 full bath, beautiful tile flooring throughout -easy to keep clean, newer paint job, down street from park, close to Mesa schools, coin operated laundry room on-site, water/trash included -tenant only pays SRP electric, covered parking space, storage room. Video may be of different unit so fixtures may not be the same.**Interior pics of different unit in same complex**

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/374323

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 East 6th Avenue have any available units?
1746 East 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1746 East 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1746 East 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 East 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1746 East 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1746 East 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1746 East 6th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1746 East 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1746 East 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 East 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1746 East 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1746 East 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1746 East 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 East 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1746 East 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1746 East 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1746 East 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College