1738 N Seton

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a82e260b2 ---- Lovely warm single level single home in a gated community with. Recently updated carpet and paint, great open floor plan with the kitchen central to the dining and family room with a breakfast bar. Kitchen includes all appliances. The large master suite has a private bath and dual vanity with a large walk in closet. Two add'l guest bedrooms with side by side closets share the guest bathroom. 2 car garage & far from the community pool. Front yard is maintained by HOA and gravel back. 1 Spayed / Neutered pet with additional $550 deposit. Sorry No Section 8 $50 application fee, non-refundable, covers 2 adults. Base rent doesn't include 5% Admin Fee Disposal Range/Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit