1738 N Seton

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a82e260b2 ---- Lovely warm single level single home in a gated community with. Recently updated carpet and paint, great open floor plan with the kitchen central to the dining and family room with a breakfast bar. Kitchen includes all appliances. The large master suite has a private bath and dual vanity with a large walk in closet. Two add'l guest bedrooms with side by side closets share the guest bathroom. 2 car garage & far from the community pool. Front yard is maintained by HOA and gravel back. 1 Spayed / Neutered pet with additional $550 deposit. Sorry No Section 8 $50 application fee, non-refundable, covers 2 adults. Base rent doesn't include 5% Admin Fee Disposal Range/Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit