All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1738 N Seton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1738 N Seton
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1738 N Seton

1738 North Seton · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1738 North Seton, Mesa, AZ 85205
Alta Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a82e260b2 ---- Lovely warm single level single home in a gated community with. Recently updated carpet and paint, great open floor plan with the kitchen central to the dining and family room with a breakfast bar. Kitchen includes all appliances. The large master suite has a private bath and dual vanity with a large walk in closet. Two add'l guest bedrooms with side by side closets share the guest bathroom. 2 car garage & far from the community pool. Front yard is maintained by HOA and gravel back. 1 Spayed / Neutered pet with additional $550 deposit. Sorry No Section 8 $50 application fee, non-refundable, covers 2 adults. Base rent doesn't include 5% Admin Fee Disposal Range/Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1738 N Seton have any available units?
1738 N Seton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1738 N Seton have?
Some of 1738 N Seton's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 N Seton currently offering any rent specials?
1738 N Seton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 N Seton pet-friendly?
Yes, 1738 N Seton is pet friendly.
Does 1738 N Seton offer parking?
Yes, 1738 N Seton offers parking.
Does 1738 N Seton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1738 N Seton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 N Seton have a pool?
Yes, 1738 N Seton has a pool.
Does 1738 N Seton have accessible units?
No, 1738 N Seton does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 N Seton have units with dishwashers?
No, 1738 N Seton does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Maddox
2020 E Inverness Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College